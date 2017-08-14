Kaia Gerber Looks Just Like Mom Cindy Crawford in New Hudson Jeans Campaign

Kaia Gerber may only be 15 years old, but the teenage daughter of Cindy Crawford has already accomplished more than we have this week.

On Monday, Hudson Jeans introduced the burgeoning star as the new face of its Fall 2017 campaign. In the lead shot photographed by Patrick Demarchelier, of course Gerber looks like a pro. After all, she’s already posed for brands as major as Marc Jacobs, so this was likely another walk in the park. She’s wearing a denim shirt with a matching set of all-American jeans.

And though the shot is worth a million words, we couldn’t help but notice how much she looks like supermodel mom Cindy Crawford in the image. Need convincing? Here’s a reminder of their similarities:

Gerber girls 🌺 A post shared by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on Apr 12, 2017 at 12:15pm PDT

Cruise control... A post shared by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on Aug 2, 2017 at 9:41am PDT

In addition to Gerber, the campaign also stars Gabriel Day-Lewis, the son of actor Daniel Day-Lewis.

According to WWD, Hudson Jeans will also unveil its first collaboration, Hudson x Baja East, on Sept. 12 at Baja East’s NYFW show. The capsule is set to include tropical prints and streetwear mixed in with Hudson’s denim pieces.

Scroll down to see more of Gerber in the campaign.

