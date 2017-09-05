Kaia Gerber Takes the Driving Test, Looks Like a Model

Kaia Gerber is officially ready to hit the road: The newly cemented 16-year-old and budding model now has her driver's license. Her mom Cindy Crawford announced the news on Instagram Tuesday.

"Baby driver. Congrats on passing your driver's test, @KaiaGerber!" Crawford captioned the snap. In it, the brunette beauty flashes a big smile and throws up her hands in a parking lot, rocking a red sweatshirt, blue fatigue pants, and white sneakers.

Baby driver. Congrats on passing your driver's test @KaiaGerber! A post shared by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on Sep 5, 2017 at 9:41am PDT

Gerber shared a photo of herself at the DMV to Instagram Stories. "We've got a licensed driver on our hands (STAY OFF THE ROAD)," she wrote on the image.

kaiagerber/Instagram

It looks like Gerber headed straight to the DMV after she celebrated her 16th birthday Sunday. In honor of her sweet 16, she shared a few photos over the weekend from her festivities, including one where she sported a black and silver beaded crop top and high-waist bottoms with her hair sleek, straight, and parted in the middle. "Sweet sweet," she captioned the photo.

sweet sweet A post shared by Kaia (@kaiagerber) on Sep 3, 2017 at 10:25am PDT

She also posted a snap of herself smiling and running across a grassy yard in front of a giant floral-topped "Kaia" sign, thanks to a special fashion designer friend, i.e. Marc Jacobs. "@marcjacobs spelled my name out for me in daisies! thanks for all the love," she wrote alongside it.

@marcjacobs spelled my name out for me in daisies! thanks for all the love A post shared by Kaia (@kaiagerber) on Sep 3, 2017 at 4:30pm PDT

RELATED: 16 Times Cindy's Daughter Kaia Had Us Do a Double Take

With the way Gerber has been taking the fashion industry by storm, something tells us that her sweet sixteen is going to be a year to remember. We can't wait to see what's in store.