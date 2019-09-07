Kaia Gerber Wore One of Her Mom's Most Memorable Looks at Her 18th Birthday Party

Just a day after wearing basically the same outfit as her mom, Kaia Gerber went all out for her 18th birthday and wore one of her supermodel mom's most memorable outfits. People reports that Gerber's birthday festivities in New York City included a throwback look that was almost identical to the Versace ensemble that Cindy Crawford wore to the 1992 MTV VMAs. With just a few updates, the look is definitely riding the wave of '90s nostalgia that's taken over the fashion world, but this one's got a real-life supermodel pedigree.

Gerber's outfit featured a studded, black leather miniskirt, which she paired with a sheer bodysuit with crisscrossing bondage-style straps and bold gold buckles. It's identical to the one that Crawford wore, though back in the day, she wore it with a comparatively demure long skirt with a slit up the back. Gerber's update included tall black boots and a matching Medusa-buckle belt worthy of any coliseum battle.

Image zoom James Devaney/Getty Images

The younger Crawford highlighted the vintage vibes of her look with a huge bouffant hairstyle and smoky eye with exaggerated cat-eye liner. When she wore the look back in '92, Cindy sported a similar larger-than-life hairdo, though she opted for softer makeup. The bustier look has all the calling cards of classic Versace — which happens to be exactly what the brand's putting out these days, too. The brand is bringing back archival prints and pushing vintage styles to give fans plenty to covet even if they're not channeling a '90s supermodel.

Image zoom Ron Galella, Ltd./Getty Images

Crawford's outfit for the night had a little throwback flair, too. People adds that she wore a Cher-inspired getup that included a gold wig and matching metallic jumpsuit.

Gerber's birthday homage follows in the footsteps of other notable celeb tributes. Kendall Jenner famously wore an outfit inspired by Paris Hilton for her birthday party, which earned high praise from Paris herself. Sofia Richie also (perhaps inadvertently) wore a shimmering pink outfit that looked like one that Kylie Jenner wore on her 21st.