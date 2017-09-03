Happy Birthday, Kaia Gerber! 16 Times Cindy Crawford's Daughter Had Us Do a Double Take

Happy birthday, Kaia Gerber! The mini-me daughter to supermodel Cindy Crawford is growing up—she turns 16 today!

With both parents being former models (Dad is model-turned-businessman Rande Gerber), it was only a matter of time before the stunning beauty chose to tread that same path—along with older brother Presley Gerber, 18, who also models—and she's already announced her first modeling contract with IMG.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty

This news comes as no surprise to fans who have followed Kaia and mom Cindy on their respective Instagram accounts. The look-alike duo (talk about family resemblance!) are pros at posting beautiful snaps of themselves looking ever so gorgeous and natural. We can't imagine how much fun Kaia must have rifling through mom's closet and hearing all of her amazing stories!

And this just in: Gerber's now a double-threat! Kaia made her acting debut in last year's film, Sister Cities.

We're excited to watch Kaia's journey as she follows in her famous mother's footsteps. Celebrate the teen's special day with some incredible like mother, like daughter snaps:

RELATED: More Famous Mother-Daughter Duos

can u tell we're related ? A post shared by Kaia (@kaiagerber) on Aug 29, 2017 at 10:47am PDT

dress code A photo posted by Kaia Gerber (@kaiagerber) on Jun 4, 2016 at 1:42pm PDT

monday monday monday A photo posted by Kaia Gerber (@kaiagerber) on Apr 4, 2016 at 8:01am PDT

issue 44 on stands now @selfservicemagazine @inezandvinoodh A photo posted by Kaia Gerber (@kaiagerber) on Mar 4, 2016 at 9:10am PST

gold leafed A photo posted by Kaia Gerber (@kaiagerber) on Feb 23, 2016 at 2:26pm PST

Girls day, masking with @MeaningfulBeauty. 💋• A photo posted by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on Aug 14, 2016 at 10:12am PDT

Is your mama a llama? Love flipping through our pictures from Peru! Great trip with @omega and @orbisintl... A photo posted by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on Aug 10, 2015 at 3:50pm PDT

Thanks @bruce_weber and @carineroitfeld for including my kiddies in the upcoming @crfashionbook! #siblinglove A photo posted by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on Jul 14, 2015 at 6:11am PDT

Today's set? My closet! Hanging out with @kaiagerber (and Widget and Sugar!) for the @thethick_. Possible conversation, coming soon! A photo posted by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on Jun 23, 2015 at 12:34pm PDT

Straight from my #shelfie...Love this picture I snapped of @kaiagerber. Fun fact: @mirandakerr was our inspiration! A photo posted by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on Jun 2, 2015 at 2:54pm PDT

Jeans vs. Genes A photo posted by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on May 28, 2015 at 5:12pm PDT

Selfie lesson from @kaiagerber. A photo posted by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on May 16, 2015 at 2:24pm PDT

It's Saturday, #getoutside! A photo posted by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on May 2, 2015 at 9:11am PDT

@kaiajordan I want my old hair back!💋#teenvogue A photo posted by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on Nov 21, 2014 at 7:01am PST

@kaiajordan just destroyed me in #monopoly. #oldschoolfun A photo posted by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on Oct 22, 2014 at 2:32pm PDT