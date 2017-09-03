Happy Birthday, Kaia Gerber! 16 Times Cindy Crawford's Daughter Had Us Do a Double Take

Hana Asbrink
Sep 03, 2017 @ 8:15 am

Happy birthday, Kaia Gerber! The mini-me daughter to supermodel Cindy Crawford is growing up—she turns 16 today!

With both parents being former models (Dad is model-turned-businessman Rande Gerber), it was only a matter of time before the stunning beauty chose to tread that same path—along with older brother Presley Gerber, 18, who also models—and she's already announced her first modeling contract with IMG.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty

This news comes as no surprise to fans who have followed Kaia and mom Cindy on their respective Instagram accounts. The look-alike duo (talk about family resemblance!) are pros at posting beautiful snaps of themselves looking ever so gorgeous and natural. We can't imagine how much fun Kaia must have rifling through mom's closet and hearing all of her amazing stories!

And this just in: Gerber's now a double-threat! Kaia made her acting debut in last year's film, Sister Cities.

We're excited to watch Kaia's journey as she follows in her famous mother's footsteps. Celebrate the teen's special day with some incredible like mother, like daughter snaps:

RELATED: More Famous Mother-Daughter Duos

can u tell we're related ?

A post shared by Kaia (@kaiagerber) on

dress code

A photo posted by Kaia Gerber (@kaiagerber) on

monday monday monday

A photo posted by Kaia Gerber (@kaiagerber) on

issue 44 on stands now @selfservicemagazine @inezandvinoodh

A photo posted by Kaia Gerber (@kaiagerber) on

gold leafed

A photo posted by Kaia Gerber (@kaiagerber) on

Girls day, masking with @MeaningfulBeauty. 💋•

A photo posted by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on

Is your mama a llama? Love flipping through our pictures from Peru! Great trip with @omega and @orbisintl...

A photo posted by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on

Thanks @bruce_weber and @carineroitfeld for including my kiddies in the upcoming @crfashionbook! #siblinglove

A photo posted by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on

Straight from my #shelfie...Love this picture I snapped of @kaiagerber. Fun fact: @mirandakerr was our inspiration!

A photo posted by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on

Jeans vs. Genes

A photo posted by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on

Selfie lesson from @kaiagerber.

A photo posted by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on

It's Saturday, #getoutside!

A photo posted by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on

@kaiajordan I want my old hair back!💋#teenvogue

A photo posted by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on

@kaiajordan just destroyed me in #monopoly. #oldschoolfun

A photo posted by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on

Show Transcript

[BLANK_AUDIO] [MUSIC]

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!