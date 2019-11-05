Kaia Gerber Is the Latest Celeb to Make a Bowl Cut Look Good

Image zoom Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

2019 is clearly the year of the bowl cut's glow up. The once unpopular, controversial haircut is now an extremely hot hair trend, embraced by celebs like Charlize Theron, Celine Dion, and Timothee Chalamet alike. So far, all of the circular 'dos we've seen on the stars have more or less been a traditional take on the DIY cut moms love to give their kids. But, the look can be high fashion, too. Case in point: Kaia Gerber's look.

The model made another very strong case for the bowl cut in a photo shoot from the October 2019 issue of Vogue. In the spread showcasing the 2019 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund contestants, Gerber is photographed wearing a graphic monochromatic look by winning designer Christoper John Rogers, which she accessorized with a jet black bowl cut. The style is a sharp, symmetrical cut that hits just above the model's eyes and ears.

Image zoom Photography by Mikael Jansson, Styled by Tonne Goodman, Vogue, October 2019

While every celebrity's bowl cut thus far has been the real deal, I am highly suspicious that Gerber's look is a wig. The date of this shoot is unknown, yet Gerber was recently spotted out in New York with a choppy chocolate brown bob, and models often wear wigs to instantly transform their hair to fit a photo shoot's theme.

I never really used to be much of a bowl cut believer, but thanks to Kaia, I'm one celebrity circular cut away from being convinced to try the look myself.