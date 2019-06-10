Kaia Gerber’s Bob Is the Perfect Summer Haircut

Image zoom Donato Sardella/Getty Images

If your idea of the perfect summer haircut is a length that's easy to deal with in the scorching heat, look no further than Kaia Gerber's new bob.

The 17-year-old model just chopped all of her long brown hair off into a chin-grazing bob, which she's calling the "drama cut." Gerber shared her new look on Instagram, tagging Redken global director Guido Palau and stylist Sandy Hullett.

The deep side part makes Gerber's dramatic look more voluminous, plus compliments the face-framing layers and choppy ends. This style also enhances her killer cheekbones she inherited from her supermodel mom Cindy Crawford.

According to a press release from Redken, the bob was all Gerber's idea. "Kaia’s new haircut was actually inspired by her and her desire to change her look. We had been discussing cutting her hair for a little while now," says Palau. "She wanted it shorter, and for it to look a little more ‘boyish.’ I first prepped her hair with Redken Nature and Science All Soft Shampoo and Conditioner and let it air dry. Then, using a razor, I kept her ends choppy while loose-cutting her hair into a sexy, short-ish bob shape. Once the cut was finished, I sprayed a few spritzes of Redken Triple Dry 15 Dry Texturizing Spray and tousled with my fingers to give the look a sexy summer feel.”

On trend and cool for the summer, bring these notes on Gerber's bob to your next salon appointment.