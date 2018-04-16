 The $21 Secret to Kaia Gerber’s Gorgeous Lashes

You’re 16. Did you always know you wanted to follow in your mother’s footsteps and become a model? I actually didn’t understand what she even did until I was older. Plus, I had a real awkward stage not even that long ago. But once I started growing into myself and getting confidence, I realized that maybe modeling was something I’d like to do.

You had an awkward stage? Oh my gosh, yes! I was super-tall and a little chubby, and I didn’t know what to do with my hair. And just the clothes I chose to wear ... But my parents let me learn my own lessons, which was effective. My mom was like, “You want to wear blue eye shadow? Go ahead.” And I never wore it again. Now I believe that if you haven’t gone through an awkward phase, you haven’t experienced life. You just come out on the other side so grateful it’s over.

Is there something that you had to grow to love about yourself? People at school would make fun of my long legs. When you’re around a bunch of kids trying to figure out what the guys find cute ... that was hard. But later I realized that my legs work for what I want to do. Now, of course, I love my lanky legs.

What’s the biggest lesson you’ve learned from your mom? She’s taught me that taking care of yourself is important, and so is learning to be happy with who you are. And that less is more. It’s fun to play around with makeup, but you don’t need too much to be beautiful.

You grew up in Malibu. Did that give you a more relaxed approach? Definitely. I don’t wear much makeup, and I don’t do my hair. My hairstylists get mad at me because I’ll use hotel shampoos and conditioners. But I’ve always been obsessed with smelling good.

What’s your earliest perfume memory? Whenever my mom was out, I’d try on all her perfume. I’d, like, see a spray bottle and shower myself in it. But my first personal fragrance, as an adult, was Marc Jacobs Daisy. Now I alternate between Daisy and Daisy Love, which is fresh and clean but still sophisticated.

Since you were already a fan, what was it like shooting the Marc Jacobs Daisy Love campaign? We got to shoot on the beach, which was a lot of fun. It was like having a beach day with my friends. Like, “How is this work?”

How do you approach social media? I like using Instagram to show people my personality. In every other format they’re seeing me through other people’s eyes. So I try not to edit too much or think too hard about it. I’m also not somebody who’s always checking it. I like actually experiencing things. At the same time, I do want to show girls you don’t have to try so hard. As long as you’re happy, whatever everyone else is doing shouldn’t matter.

