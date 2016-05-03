Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Does a One-Handed Push-Up, We Swoon

Hello, Prime Minister Trudeau. The Invictus Games are set to kick off in Orlando, Fla. on May 8, and Canada is set to bring it—at least according to their supreme leader Justin Trudeau. The Canadian head of state took to his official Facebook page yesterday to declare just that, and he did it with a video of him doing a one-handed push-up.

"Oh, hey. I just thought I'd show our friends in the U.S. and the U.K. how Canada brings it," Prime Minister Trudeau says in the video. At the start, he's sitting on a chair in front of the country's Invictus Games team. "Your Majesty, Prince Harry, President and Mrs. Obama," he continues, before rising from his chair and dropping to the floor to do one perfect push-up.

"Orlando. Invictus Games. Canada's ready," he declares. Watch the full video above.

Just yesterday, Prince Harry himself met with the Prime Minister in Toronto, where the two kicked off the contests for the 2017 Invictus Games, set to take place in the city.