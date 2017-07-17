Justin Trudeau Met a Baby Named After Him and the Photos Will DESTROY You

Isabel Jones
Jul 17, 2017 @ 11:30 am

In addition to serving as the Internet’s sexiest world leader and the unofficial ambassador of theme-bearing socks, it turns out that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is also supported for, well, his politics—you know, that thing he does on the side to supplement his modeling career.

Some of Trudeau’s Canada-dwelling supporters are so grateful to their PM that they’ve actually named their children after him.

On Saturday, the politician had the opportunity to meet 2-month-old Justin-Trudeau Adam Bilal—and it was JUST as adorable as you’re imagining. Gird your ovaries, ladies!

OMG. OMG. OMG. OMG. OMG.

Born to Syrian refugees who immigrated in February 2016, Bilal’s parents chose the moniker out of appreciation for the current PM. "I love him, because he knows what humanity means," mom Afraa Hajj Hammoud told CBC News Calgary in May.

RELATED: Justin Trudeau Just Made His Long-Awaited Modeling Debut (Well, Sort Of)

Here’s to the next generation of lil' Justin Trudeaus!

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!