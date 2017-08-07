Justin Trudeau Fell Out of a Kayak and the Photos Are Hilarious

Over the weekend, Canada’s prime minister went kayaking near Vancouver Island but ran across a few issues along the way.

Straight out the gate (while just trying to board the kayak), Justin Trudeau fell bum first into the shallow water below, a situation that JT himself appeared to find rather amusing.

Look at him, smiling away as he accepts his folly …

Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press/AP

Trudeau even joked about the situation later, telling CTV News, "I'm just happy the national media was there to capture that,” in regard to his Oceanside tumble.

And since this silly outing involved the Internet’s most thirst-inducing politician, the plot soon thickened.

After finding his way upright in that mischievous kayak, Trudeau soon ran into a bride and groom cruising across the water, and, of course, engaged in a friendly stop-n’-chat.

Newlyweds Michelle and Heiner spotted @JustinTrudeau + Sophie kayaking at the @GulfIslandsNPR and came over to say hi pic.twitter.com/70UpHshD1o — Adam Scotti 🇨🇦📷 (@AdamScotti) August 5, 2017

After the prime minister kissed the bride on the cheek twice, he cracked a joke. "He said, 'I'm not going to take my shirt off this time,"' she said, referring to Trudeau's shirtless beachside appearance at a wedding ceremony last summer.

If that’s not good luck on your wedding day, what is?