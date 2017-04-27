The notoriously sexy Canadian Prime Minister went to visit some first responders in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan on Thursday morning.

While his intentions were good, we fear Justin Trudeau’s visit may have sparked more flames than it put out. Somehow (thank you, Canadian fire station Gods), the political hottie ended up posing in a firefighter’s jacket, and yes, your inference was correct, it was TOO HOT TO HANDLE.

Seriously, Justin should know better than that. If this appearance doesn’t inspire a new religion or something, I’ll be shocked.

Oh, wait, it already has:

Unsurprisingly, everyone had a little something to say.

It inspired some to sing:

If ever there was a time to sing Burning Up by @Madonna, this is it.⚡️“Justin Trudeau in a firefighter jacket 🔥”https://t.co/N9UEhM8CKw — Spank You Silly ☮️ (@SpankYouSilly) April 27, 2017

It inspired others to make some pretty obvious (but necessary) innuendos:

he can put my fire out any day am i right ladies “Justin Trudeau in a firefighter jacket 🔥”https://t.co/E9NzVMMvs8 — Kirsten (@kirstengloria) April 27, 2017

All of the pieces came together:

I see why Trudeau and Obama had a bromance going. “Justin Trudeau in a firefighter jacket ”https://t.co/DBpC9GCJ6i — Maria Schell-Cannon (@schell50) April 27, 2017

Oh, Justin, the games you play …