The Internet Is in a Frenzy Over Justin Trudeau and Emmanuel Macron's Bromance

The moment we’ve been desperately waiting for has finally arrived: French President Emmanuel Macron and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have begun their long-anticipated bromance. Tbh, it’s the greatest thing to happen in International relations since, well, EVER.
Understandably, the Internet has had a total field day with the burgeoning friendship. I mean, it’s not just Justin Trudeau we’re talking about (a viral heartthrob in his own right), but liberal hottie Emmanuel Macron. Have we been watching too much CNN, or is this the political equivalent of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds? Also, keep in mind, J.T. and Emmanuel probably converse solely in French **SWOON**.
Anyway, scroll down below to allow the Twitter-verse to make your day.
We need fan-fic, NOW.