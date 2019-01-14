This Afghan Singer’s Resemblance to Justin Trudeau Has Left the Internet Divided  

What do the Canadian people and a middle eastern singing competition have in common? Justin Trudeau — well, sort of …

Afghan Star, touted as Afghanistan’s American Idol, debuted the talent of local wedding singer Abdul Salam Maftoon this season, and it had some viewers doing a serious double-take.

Give or take a couple gold-plated teeth, some eyebrow hairs, and 18 years, and I truly believe we’ve found Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's long lost Afghan brother.

Don’t see it there? How about here?

OR. HERE.

As always (have we ever agreed on anything?), the Internet stands divided.

Oh ffs

That’s quite a reach... pic.twitter.com/0JB33S57Sb — T C (@TC_in_TDot) January 14, 2019

Afghan?🙄What a way to bring & call attention to an otherwise forgotten #talent show!😳 pic.twitter.com/dWgtgAVUcy — DontBlockYourBlessng (@Dntblkyorblssng) January 14, 2019

Congrats to Abdul Salam Maftoon, who has found fame as a Justin. pic.twitter.com/7XwBLhUaav — jitka (@jitka) January 14, 2019

Perhaps testament to the cultural divide between Maftoon and Trudeau, the singer hadn’t heard of Canada’s leader until a judge on the competition series pointed out their likeness. “People have forgotten my name and now they just call me ‘Justin Trudeau,’” the 29-year-old told South China Morning Post. "The resemblance has boosted my chances of winning the competition by 50 percent.”

Considering that anyone can vote for Afghan Star (like YOU, reading this), we think his chances are actually a bit higher.

An Afghan talent show contestant's striking resemblance to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has turned him into an unlikely celebrity in the war-torn country pic.twitter.com/cTrnlAtSQf — AFP news agency (@AFP) January 14, 2019

We’re rooting for you, Justin — er, Abdul.