Justin Timberlake's Style Evolution

Justin Timberlake turns 30 today! And the birthday boy looks much different than when we first met him nearly two decades ago on the Mickey Mouse Club. Since then, the multi-tasking actor/singer/William Rast designer transformed in the public eye from an 'NSYNC boy-band member who wore shirts that say "Nasty" on them (see left) into a someone known for his dapper style, as evidenced last night when he wore a black tuxedo by Simon Spurr to the SAG Awards. There is no over-the-hill for this guy! Celebrate Justin Timberlake's birthday by checking out his complete style evolution.

