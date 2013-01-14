Justin Timberlake's New Song, Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis are Engaged, and More!

1. It's finally here! Justin Timberlake released "Suit & Tie," his first single in six years. [JustinTimberlake.com]

2. Congratulations to Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde! The couple announced their engagement. [People]

3. Zero Dark Thirty won big at the box office this weekend, raking in $24 million dollars. [HuffPo]

4. Lanvin creative director Alber Elbaz is teaming up with Lancome for his first makeup project. [WWD]

5. After releasing his first single in a decade, David Bowie reached the top 10 of the UK charts. [ONTD]

6. Read Tina Fey and Amy Poehler's best jokes from last night's Golden Globes. [EW]