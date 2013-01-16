Justin Timberlake's New Single "Suit & Tie" Expected to Make History

Justin Timberlake is selling big! After releasing his first single since his 2006 album Future Sex/LoveSounds over the weekend, Billboard reports that "Suit & Tie," is expected to ht 300,000 digital downloads in its first week out. If that happens, this tune will be one of only seven songs to do so in history. Still, that number is only half the all-time record: Taylor Swift's "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together" sold 623,000 copies when it came out back in August. Listen to JT's new track here and tell us—will you buy a copy?

