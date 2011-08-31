Justin Timberlake's New Flick, DWTS Pairs Revealed and More!

1. See the trailer for In Time, an action thriller starring Justin Timberlake and Amanda Seyfried. [InStyleUK]

2. Kristin Cavallari partners with Mark Ballas for DWTS. See who else will tango together this season! [People]

3. Karl Lagerfeld was seen in St. Tropez filming a music video, featuring rapper Snoop Dogg. [WWD]

4. Thandie Newton stars in Louis Vuitton's Double Exposure film series. [Style.com]

5. Jane Lynch hopes her fellow Glee kids will make an Emmy appearance! [THR]

6. Celebrity favorite J Brand is expanding with a sportswear collection for spring. [Fashionista]