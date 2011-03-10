Justin Timberlake's Clothing Line Honored, Gwen Stefani's Museum Dress, and More!

1. Justin Timberlake's William Rast clothing line was selected as the American Apparel and Footwear Association's Brand of the Year. [Racked]

2. Gwen Stefani's Dior wedding gown will go on display at a museum in London. [StyleBistro]

3. Kate Winslet's sexy new Lancôme campaign is out, and there's an even sexier behind-the-scenes video, too. [Ohlala]

4. Red carpet-inspired doggie clothes debuted on the Wendy Williams Show. So cute! [PeoplePets]

5. What are Gwyneth Paltrow's beauty secrets? Blush, girdles, and Guinness. [JustJared]

6. Would you wear a short wedding dress to show off your shoes? [Real Simple]