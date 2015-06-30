Justin Timberlake’s Younger Brother Is Now a Producer—Listen to His Musical Debut

It’s been a while since Justin Timberlake charmed us with his alluring vocals and overtly confident charisma. Who can blame him? The "Suit & Tie" singer is well immersed in the newfound world of fatherhood. But despite his hiatus from the spotlight, there’s a new Timberlake that’s ready for a warm Hollywood welcome: Jonathan Timberlake.

The former 'N Sync frontman’s 22-year-old stepbrother is officially making his debut as a producer with a new artist Liv Miraldi, aka LIV. In the below clip, the younger Timberlake and his newfound talent are seen in the studio piecing together the final touches for her first single, “Poison in the Blood,” which is set to drop this Friday on iTunes.

| LIV | 7.3.2015 | #PoisonInTheBlood | Pre-Order Now On iTunes | A video posted by Jonathan Timberlake (@jtimberlake93) on Jun 27, 2015 at 12:08pm PDT

RELATED: See Justin Timberlake as You've Never Seen Him Before in His New Tequila Ads

According to his Instagram account, Jonathan and Miraldi met in a music history class his sophomore year of college and have been collaborating on this project since. “We’ve simply wanted to focus on making the music we want to hear. We’ve wanted to make music that truly means something to us, as well as our generation and the world we live in,” he shared on the social media platform. “Now? It’s time for you to hear and see the first of what we’ve done. So, without further ado, I introduce to all of you …LIV.”

So will Jonathan’s older brother step in for a quick verse or even a beat box? Only time will tell.

PHOTOS: Justin Timberlake's Changing Looks