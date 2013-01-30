Justin Timberlake will perform at the Grammys! The Recording Academy announced this morning that JT, who has won six trophies himself, will take the stage during the live telecast of the show. This will be the singer's first Grammy performance since 2009, and his first televised performance since he announced (via one very cool, Tom Ford-filled video) that his new album The 20/20 Experience will be released on March 19. Tune in to CBS at 9/8c on Sunday, February 10, to see Timberlake take to the mic!

Plus, see this year's Grammy nominees!

MORE:• The Grammy Label Clothing Line• Justin Teases “Suit & Tie” Release• "Suit & Tie" Breaks Records