Justin Timberlake's Son Made a Rare Appearance to Cheer on His Dad

For the most part, Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel keep their son, Silas, out of the spotlight. But the 4 year old was on hand to support his pops at the Bass Pro Legends of Golf tournament alongside his proud mom. Timberlake even carried Silas in his arms while he walked across the green, giving his son a good look at the crowds and, potentially, a new sport to get involved in.

People notes that Timberlake wasn't the only celeb in attendance. Kid Rock, Mark Wahlberg, and Larry the Cable Guy were all part of the tournament, too. It all went down at Top of the Rock golf course at Big Cedar Lodge in Ridgedale, Missouri, where Timberlake got some pointers from golf icon Gary Player.

"Did you get that?" Timberlake asked the cameras after he and Player chatted over a putt. "Free lesson from the legend."

The Springfield News-Leader added that although Timberlake and many of his celebrity cohorts were sometimes too busy concentrating on the game to talk to fans, JT and Wahlberg did take some time to offer high-fives to Silas and other kids in attendance. It was a rare sighting for the younger Timberlake, who is rarely photographed out and about. It's by design, though. Timberlake and Biel have said that they wanted to keep their son away from paparazzi and, though it sounds selfish, keep Silas for themselves. Eventually, he did make an appearance on social media. Timberlake explained that now that he has a son, it's changed his perception on many things, including how he presents himself and his kid to the world.

"It was important to us to choose how to share him with the world because this is a whole new era for me," Timberlake said in his book, Hindsight & All the Things I Can't See in Front of Me. "It's no longer just about me. I have a wife, a child — a family. It's terrifying. It's invigorating. It's more meaningful than anything I've ever been a part of."

He also mentioned that he's not ruling out more kids, so an entire squad of Timberlakes hitting the links isn't out of the question. During an appearance on Beats 1, he said that he and Biel want more and that they're working on it. And now that he's had some practice, he's ready for baby No. 2. And 3. And 4.

"I want to have as many kids as we can, if I'm being honest," he said, adding that being a parent was daunting at first. "I've never felt more inept my life. You wake up and all of a sudden there's this human being you're responsible for."