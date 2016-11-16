Find Out How Justin Timberlake Emotionally Scarred Mandy Moore for Life

Mandy Moore is utterly gorgeous, but she has one body insecurity that’s stuck with her since puberty, thanks to Justin Timberlake. The singer toured with ‘N Sync and the Backstreet Boys at just 15 years old, and she’ll never forget a comment that Timberlake made.

“I’m a terrible dancer, but I had background dancers at the time, because that’s what you did. I remember distinctly one time walking backstage, and I didn’t really see much of the guys because I was just the measly opening act. Nobody cared about me,” the This Is Us star joked to James Corden.

“But Justin Timberlake was there, and somehow there was this conversation about feet or foot size. They were comparing shoe size,” she said. “I stroll up at 15 like freaking out that Justin Timberlake is there, and he’s like, ‘You have big feet for a girl.’”

“I’m sure he doesn’t remember this at all, but I was so impressionable and I thought the world of him. He’s on a pedestal. And I mean, 16 years later it’s stuck with me. It really scarred me emotionally,” Moore said.

So how big, exactly, are her feet? Moore says they’re a size 10, but she stands at 5-foot-10, far above average for a woman’s height.

Justin, it sounds like you owe someone an apology.