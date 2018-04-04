Justin Timberlake Made a Pregnancy Announcement That Has Nothing to Do with Jessica Biel

Jonathan Borge
Apr 04, 2018 @ 1:30 pm

Is Justin Timberlake planning to have more children with Jessica Biel? He’s hinted at wanting to give almost-3-year-old son Silas a sibling before, but the latest pregnancy news surrounding Timberlake has nothing to do with his own family.

At his latest Man of the Woods Tour show in Detroit on Monday, the pop star made one woman’s ultimate fantasy come true. Basically, JT fan Darcell Baxtresser headed to his show with a sign that read, “Will you help me announce my pregnancy?” While he was performing, Timberlake spotted the sign and brought his own show to a halt to make her wish come true.

He carried the sign she brought with her on stage and then said, “Baby Baxtresser arriving November 1, 2018.” Timberlake also joked and asked if he could nickname her child “baby Bax.” Watch it all go down here:

This was the most amazing, magical, unforgettable moment I have ever had in my life!!! My first love to announce my pregnancy was crazy!!! A truly special memory I will forever cherish!! Thank you!! ❤️ Justin Timberlake The Tennessee Kids #BabyBax #BestPregnancyAnnouncementEver #NoOneCanTopThat #JTisTheBest #MOTW #JustinTimberlake #ILoveHim #WorthEveryPenny

Posted by Darcell Baxtresser on Tuesday, April 3, 2018

In an interview with E! News, Baxtresser explained that she didn’t plan to share the news of her pregnancy with her family for several more weeks, but thought doing it through Timberlake would be incredible.

“I’ve loved him since I was 6 years old so if I wanted anyone in the world to announce it, it was him,” she said. "As soon as it happened, cousins and friends who were at the show were blowing up my phone, so I figured I had to tell my family right away. I group texted my siblings and parents the video and they were all going nuts. I sent it to my husband and he was just like 'Oh wow!!'"

Will baby Bax be named after Justin? She has different plans for that, though she did say Timberlake is invited to be the Godfather. A memorable pregnancy announcement indeed.

