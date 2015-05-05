See Justin Timberlake As You Never Have Before in His New Tequila Ads

Here’s a Monday evening pick-me-up for you. Justin Timberlake, who founded the super-smooth tequila Sauza 901, released not one but two ads for the libation today, just in time for Cinco de Mayo.

In the first, Timberlake appears as you’ve never seen him before—as a lime. The documentary-style short gives us an inside look at Ricky "Sour" Vane (played by Timberlake), a lime who explains that the triple-distilled premium tequila has made him and his fellow limes obsolete.

RELATED: Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake Welcome Their First Child

The second ad is a rebuttal from Timberlake. In it, the irresistibly sexy new dad explains that he never set out to hurt limes when he made Sauza 901, and that he will continue to use them for other culinary purposes, including soft tacos and guacamole. Watch them both below.

RELATED: Justin Timberlake Shares Adorable First Photo of Baby Silas with Jessica Biel