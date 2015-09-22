Watch Justin Timberlake Try to Pitch Late-Night Theme Songs to Seth Meyers

Justin Timberlake has something he'd like to check off his bucket list—he's never written a theme song for a late-night television show. Hoping to rectify this, the 34-year-old triple threat approached Seth Meyers with a song he said he wrote specifically for his talk show, Late Night with Seth Meyers.

Things got awkward quickly, however, when Timberlake began to sing, and it became apparent that the song was actually written for his real life BFF, Jimmy Fallon.

When Meyers calls him out, an embarrassed but undeterred Timberlake tries to win him over with another original theme song.

"I have another one that I wrote just for you," he says. "I don't like it as much, but it's still really good."

He then breaks into a song that is clearly intended for another popular late night host, but this time it's Stephen Colbert.

Timberlake continues to pitch songs intended for other talk show hosts, until Meyers eventually calls security.

Watch the hilarious video here:

