Justin Timberlake's Birthday Message for Jimmy Fallon Is Hilarious

There are a lot of cute Hollywood BFFs, but our favorite duo may be Justin Timberlake and Jimmy Fallon. They regularly makes us laugh out loud with hilarious sketches like the History of Rap, but their friendship goes beyond comedy.

Case in point: Timberlake's birthday message to Fallon. While it might be pretty funny (we would expect nothing less), it's clear that these two are real-life besties. "Happy Birthday, @jimmyfallon," Timberlake wrote on Instagram alongside a selfie that Fallon took of the two of them grilling and drinking a Bud Light and Budweiser on a deck. "Remember that time when we were just two bros hanging out, drinking beer, grilling hamburgers and hot dogs and talking about life and who had the better hairline and who was always the first to crack up in our sketches... OOOH, and who would probably cry the most at the animated movies our kids watched and who was the nicer one of us two and crazy stuff like why do you park on a driveway and drive on a parkway?! Yeah... I remember that too!"

He finished the hilarious caption with three succinct sentences that really sum up their relationship. "Just two bros. Hanging out. Doing bro stuff."

RELATED: Birthday Boy Jimmy Fallon’s Funniest Tonight Show Clips

Maybe next time they can sip their brews out of a mug that does their friendship justice? Just a thought, guys!

Here's to friends that barbecue & selfie together. Hey @jimmyfallon we hear you enjoy a good mug so we're sending these over as a bday gift. pic.twitter.com/B8bsbTXO5T — Bud Light (@budlight) September 20, 2017

After all, they're the two best friends that anyone could have.