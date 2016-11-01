Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel, and Their Son Silas Recreate Trolls for Halloween

Leave it to Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake to bring a serious dose of cute to the spookiest night of the year!

The couple's 18-month-old son Silas decided to give an adorable shout out to Timberlake's film Trolls, which is currently playing in theaters, by dressing up alongside dad in one aww-worthy family costume featuring the characters Branch and Poppy from the animated movie.

The proud dad took to Instagram to share two posts featuring him and his mini-me son both twinning as Branch and his wife as Poppy, and we officially can't stop the feelings.

"When you make your whole family dress up as the characters from the movie you're in but your wife secretly loves it and your son won't keep his troll wig on... Shoutout to @jessicabiel #2BranchsandaPoppy #Trolls #didIuseaholidayforselfpromo Happy Halloween, everybody!!!!" the crooner hilariously captioned the first shot, which shows him and the little tot both clad in leaf vests, light blue leggings, long shirts, and brown patchwork shorts from the back.

Biel lit up the photo in a bright red wig, a blue dress, and hot pink leggings, and oversize troll feet.

The 35-year-old performer then posted a family photo of the adorable threesome cheesing for the camera from the front, and their costumes are even more adorable than we had imagined!

"#2BranchsandaPoppy #MomandDadlife @jessicabiel," he wrote.

This is definitely one family Halloween costume for the books!