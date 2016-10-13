Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Play a Very Heated Scrabble Game in New Instagram

The competition is on.

Jessica Biel took to Instagram today to share a rare social media snap of her and her husband Justin Timberlake, and it appears as if the married pair is in the middle of a heated battle—a Scrabble battle, that is. In the photo, the stars sit across from each other as the game in question rests on the table between them alongside two glasses of wine. Timberlake and Biel both pose with their hand on their chin as they lock eyes in an intense stare down. A picturesque view of New York City can be seen outside the window behind them.

And from the looks of it, it seems as if the former 7th Heaven actress finally beat her "Can't Stop the Feeling!" singer hubby at Scrabble for once. "I played 'sardine' and got the 50 bonus points! Guess who is no longer undefeated... #scrabblebrag," Biel captioned the hilariously adorable image.

