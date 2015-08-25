Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel to Receive Honors for Their Support of LGBT Youth

Justin Timberlake and his wife Jessica Biel are longtime supporters of a variety of charities, and in October the two will receive the Inspiration Award at the GLSEN Respect Awards for their continuous efforts and dedication to affect positive change.

GLSEN (which stands for the Gay, Lesbian, and Straight Education Network) is a nonprofit that works to ensure that all students are "valued and treated with respect, regardless of their sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression." GLSEN's executive director Dr. Eliza Byard told People that both Timberlake and Biel, "are two vocal and committed allies to the LGBT community who are also devoted to charitable works that improve the lives of youth."

In addition to their service to minorities, Biel and Timberlake have also had their hands full with their 4-month-old son, Silas Randall Timberlake. The lovebirds welcomed the little one into the world back in April, almost three years after saying, "I do." We're sure he'll take after his parents, and also show his support for uplifting organizations like the GLSEN.

The GLSEN Respect Awards take place Oct. 23 in Beverly Hills, Calif.

