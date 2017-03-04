Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Post Rare PDA-Packed Selfie on Her Birthday

These two lovebirds just made our day.

Justin Timberlake took to Instagram on Friday afternoon to share a rare selfie with wife Jessica Biel, and it includes plenty of PDA plus an achingly sweet message. The actress, who celebrates her 35th birthday today, receives a smooch on the cheek from the "Can't Stop the Feeling!" singer in the snap, which also features her with a huge smile on her face. Cue the sappy love song.

"You make me laugh. You make me smile. You make me LOVE. You make me want to be BETTER," Timberlake captioned the adorable shot. "Speaking of, it doesn't get any BETTER than you... Now, I know for sure that it's BETTER to be lucky than good. Ask me who the luckiest guy in the world is and I will tell you that you are looking at him. Happy Birthday, my heart. --J."

We're not crying, you're crying...

We simply can't get enough of this pair.