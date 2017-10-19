It's Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel's 5th Anniversary! See 22 Times They Looked So in Love

Happy anniversary, Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel! The lovebirds got married five years ago today in a romantic Italian ceremony, a “total fantasy experience,” where Timberlake serenaded his bride as she walked down the aisle.

“It was an original piece I wrote specifically for the evening and for her,” Timberlake told People of the song he sang during their romantic nuptials.

Fiveyears later, these two couldn’t look more in love. Whether they’re enjoying a casual date night in, glamming it up for the red carpet, or gushing over their 2-year-old son, Silas, we can’t stop the feeling—of love that we have for this fun couple. Click through our gallery to see their cutest couple moments through the years.

I played 'sardine' and got the 50 bonus points! Guess who is no longer undefeated... #scrabblebrag A photo posted by Jessica Biel (@jessicabiel) on Oct 13, 2016 at 2:54pm PDT

Parenting isn’t the only time these two are collaborating: They put their heads together on Biel’s movie, The Book of Love, as well. “Justin is not only supporting me, but he is supporting the film that he worked really hard on as well,” Biel told People at the New Orleans premiere.

“He composed all the music,” she revealed. “It feels really supportive. It’s fun to share.”

Talk about a power couple. Happy anniversary, you two!