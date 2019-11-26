This Is How Things Stand Between Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel

Neither Justin Timberlake or his wife, Jessica Biel, have made any official statement on the hand-holding incident that happened over the weekend, but sources tell E! News that the couple is moving on. Timberlake is currently filming a movie, Palmer, in New Orleans and during some time off of the set, he was seen holding hands with co-star Alisha Wainwright. She has addressed the issue, saying that it was nothing at all. E!'s source notes that Biel and Timberlake have acknowledged that what happened was "inappropriate" and have moved on.

"They are downplaying everything and trying to laugh it off as nothing. But it was definitely inappropriate and something that would make any wife uncomfortable," a source shared with E! News. "He had too much to drink and got carried away."

The source continues, saying, that the couple is "going to move on from this." Timberlake has returned to work on the film.

"Their marriage will survive. He feels guilty and will make it up to her," the source shared. "She is very good to him and he knows how lucky he is. He says it was not a big deal, they were all hanging out together and that's the end of the story."

Wainwright's team responded over the weekend, confirming that it was just a hangout with the cast and crew.

"There is no validity to this speculation. They are currently working on a project together," a representative told People. "Members of the cast and crew were all together."

"They were out with all the cast, crew, makeup artists and everyone was just hanging out in a social setting," a second source told E! "They are just working together. No validity to any other rumor other than that they are filming together."