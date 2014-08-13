Justin Timberlake Is the Hottest Ticket in Town! See What the Stars Wore to His L.A. Concert Last Night

Apparently Justin Timberlake’s concert was the hottest show in town last night! A multitude of big names showed up in style for the last stop on the most recent leg of "The 20/20 Experience World Tour" at the Los Angeles Staples Center, where the star-studded turnout proved that even other celebrities love Timberlake just as much as we do. We might spend hours meticulously planning our outfit for such an occasion, and the triple threat's famous fans definitely pulled out the fashion stops as well—though some of their looks might surprise you.

Among those who hit up Timberlake's show and watched from Puma's private event at Hyde Staples were hot new couple Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello—and the Modern Family star was her typical sexy self in a tight black T-shirt, dark denim skinny jeans, and major Brian Atwood leopard-print sandals (above left). Teen queen Hailee Steinfeld stuck to a monochrome theme in a black-and-white geometric print tank, tapered ebony trousers, and adorable cap-toe oxfords (above middle), while Lea Michele was dressed for summer in a navy top belted at the waist, crocheted shorts, and towering nude platform sandals (above right).

Winston Burris / WENN.COM; Steve Ginsburg /AKM-GSI

Naya Rivera came out with her new husband Ryan Dorsey, and looked glam in high-waisted white pants and an Aritzia black crop top, topped off with a big black hat and matching pumps (above left). Actress Elizabeth Banks took the opposite route, and went casually chic in a Katharine Kidd rose print jacket, black jeans, and neutral flat sandals (above right). Brittany Snow looked flirty in floral wearing Ted Baker London printed pants, which she paired with a simple tank, Rebecca Minkoff leather jacket, and black pumps (below left). Channeling her inner rockstar, Shenae Grimes, who attended with husband Josh Beech, opted for black velvet bell bottoms, a graphic tee, and light wash denim vest (below right).

FameFlynet / FameFlynet

Love Justin Timberlake? Vote for him as the "Sexiest Man of Style" in our Social Media Awards now!