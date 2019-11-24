Justin Timberlake Seen Holding Hands With His Co-Star

Everyone's itching for a scandal, but in the case of Justin Timberlake and Alisha Wainwright, there's nothing to see. The Sun published images of the two holding hands, but sources close to the couple say that there's nothing going on.

Timberlake, who has been married to Jessica Biel since 2012, was seen holding hands with Wainwright on a balcony in New Orleans. The Sun published both images and videos of the supposed incident, the truth is that the two are simply co-stars in the upcoming film Palmer and the cast and crew were simply enjoying a night of Big Easy fun.

"There is no validity to this speculation. They are currently working on a project together," a representative for Wainwright told People. "Members of the cast and crew were all together."

Timberlake has not commented on the photos.

In Palmer, which is being directed by Fisher Stevens, Timberlake stars as a college football star that ends up in jail. When he's released, he comes back to his hometown and attempts to return to his life before football fame and his subsequent incarceration.

People's source adds that the photos were simply showing a group of people hanging out. Anyone already mourning the Timberlake-Biel marriage has nothing to worry about.

"It's a balcony with a group of people and it was definitely nothing happening," a source added. "He's down there shooting [his film] Palmer, they're starring in the movie together and they're cool and everybody was just hanging out."

The source insists that a closer look at the photos is all it takes to dispell any speculation. The couple was surrounded by the movie's crew and were in public — not exactly the best place to start a secret affair.

"The video may look a way, but literally it was nothing. It was some friends, members of the team, crew, and people like that. They all know each other and were hanging," the source concluded. "Like come on, they're on an open balcony in New Orleans and he's famous. It was nothing."