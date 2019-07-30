Justin Timberlake Revamped His and Britney Spears's Iconic Double Denim Look  

What do you remember about 2001? George W. Bush was sworn in as the 43rd President of the United States. The first iPod debuted. Gladiator won the Oscar for Best Picture. But none of that even compares to the cultural touchstone of Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake arriving at the American Music Awards in matching head-to-toe denim. Not only did they saunter onto the red carpet as a power couple, they did it wearing coordinating outfits that were equal parts amazing and horrifying. With that fashion moment etched into everyone's minds, Timberlake took it upon himself to offer up an update on his denim-on-denim ensemble, taking it 18 years forward to today to touch on the nostalgia everyone's obsessed with.

But instead of a complete rehash of the OG, Timberlake was spotted in the wild in a more current take on double denim. Today's Canadian tux included a short-sleeved Levi's shirt paired with ripped jeans in an almost-identical wash. He added a black baseball cap, a bottle of water, dark sunglasses, and millennial pink sneakers, taking this out of throwback territory and very much into 2019. It's not an exact copy of his famous look with Britney, but fans will sure to get the reference, even if it was unintentional.

The original outfit included lightly tinted sunglasses and a chain necklace, but the real finishing touch was Timberlake's matching hat. Thankfully, today's getup wasn't a complete recreation, but it was enough to get everyone reminiscing about the good ol' days. Now, if that ramen-noodle hair comes back, JT will have us all riding on a tsunami of nostalgia.

The denim look has become a touchstone for celebs with an affinity for kitsch. Katy Perry famously wore a denim gown similar to Spears's alongside her then-beau Riff Raff to the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards. After that homage, Ryan Reynolds photoshopped his face onto the original image of Spears and Timberlake, adding his wife Blake Lively for good measure.

