Justin Timberlake Debuts "Suit & Tie" Lyric Video, Will Release Album March 19

Courtesy Photo
Meghan Blalock
Jan 24, 2013 @ 10:40 am

MORE: Justin Teases "Suit & Tie" ReleaseJessica’s Engagement RingClose-Up of Her Big Rock

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!