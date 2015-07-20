Watch Justin Timberlake Do "The Carlton" with Alfonso Ribeiro During a Golf Game

He might be taking a little break from his music career, but Justin Timberlake proved he still has the moves while at a celebrity golf tournament. Watch the singer cut a rug alongside Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star Alfonso Ribeiro in this hilarious clip. [Today]

Here are more must-clicks to visit during your lunch break:

1. Wedding bells are ringing for American Idol winner Fantasia Barrino, who tied the knot over the weekend. [E! News]

2. Bruce Springsteen shocked fans by showing up for a set at New Jersey bar—and the rock and roll star only left after performing 15 songs. [Rolling Stone]

3. Neil Armstrong took his famous "small step" on the moon 46 years ago today. Meet the women who helped make the Apollo 11 moon landing happen. [Time]

4. NBA star Stephen Curry's daughter, Riley Curry, is proving to be a star in her own rights. Watch the viral video of her adorable birthday dance. [Pop Sugar]

5. In case you were wondering who ya gonna call: The director of the female-driven Ghostbusters movie just revealed the character names for the reboot's leading ladies. [MTV News]