See Justin Timberlake's Adorable New Photo of Baby Silas

It's official: Justin Timberlake is the latest member of the "Daddy Fraternity." He commemorated the special moment with an Instagram post featuring himself with his and wife Jessica Biel's new baby boy, Silas Randall Timberlake (above).

The beaming new dad wrote in the photo's caption, "FLEXIN' on Fathers Day ... #HappyFathersDay to ALL of the Dads out there from the newest member of the Daddy Fraternity!! --JT." Aww! We're not sure what's cuter: that sweet message or Silas's adorable "I heart Dad" onesie.

This is the first photo we have seen of baby Silas since Timberlake shared one of him right after his birth in April dressed in a tiny Memphis Grizzlies jersey while being cradled in his mother's arms.

The Timberlakes are ready!!! GO GRIZZ! #GritNGrind #Playoffs #BabyGrizzROAR A photo posted by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on Apr 19, 2015 at 5:12pm PDT

Congratulations on your first Father's Day, Justin!

