Justin Timberlake and Anna Kendrick Star in the New Trolls Trailer: Watch

The first official trailer for DreamWorks Animation and 20th Century Fox's animated family-friendly movie Trolls is here, and Justin Timberlake and Anna Kendrick, who voice the two leads, are already hilariously butting heads in the sneak peek.

In the playful children's film, which is based off the colorful neon-haired plastic toys beloved in the '80s and '90s, Timberlake and Kendrick co-star as trolls Branch and Poppy, two unlikely friends who must band together to save their group of trolls from the evil giant Bergen. Justin Timberlake's character Branch is hilariously grumpy, while the leader of the trolls Poppy, voiced by the talented Kendrick, is incredibly optimistic and cheerful. While attempting to work together and solve their differences, plenty of hijinks—and catchy songs—ensue.

The music and dance-filled movie comes from the creators of Shrek, and features an all-star cast and great voices including James Corden, Gwen Stefani, Icona Pop, and Russell Brand, so the soundtrack is sure to be a treat.

Trolls, which is set for release Nov. 4 this year, also features Timberlake's summer hit, "Can't Stop the Feeling," so make sure the whole family brings their dancing shoes.

Watch the hilarious full trailer above.