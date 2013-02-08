Justin Timberlake, Amy Adams, and Jessica Biel's Artsy Night

WireImage (2)
Meghan Blalock
Feb 08, 2013 @ 1:21 pm

Justin Timberlake took a break from preparing for his Grammy performance on Sunday, to enjoy a night out with wife Jessica Biel as they took in Darren LeGallo's new art show "Nothing You Don't Know" at the Trigg Ison Fine Arts Gallery in Los Angeles. Timberlake co-hosted the event with friend and former co-star Amy Adams (the two starred together in last year's Trouble With the Curve), who is engaged to LeGallo.

See more stars at this week's biggest parties in the gallery.

MORE:JT Collaborates with Tom FordJessica's and More Big Rocks“Suit & Tie” Breaks Records

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!