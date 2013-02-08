Justin Timberlake, Amy Adams, and Jessica Biel's Artsy Night

Justin Timberlake took a break from preparing for his Grammy performance on Sunday, to enjoy a night out with wife Jessica Biel as they took in Darren LeGallo's new art show "Nothing You Don't Know" at the Trigg Ison Fine Arts Gallery in Los Angeles. Timberlake co-hosted the event with friend and former co-star Amy Adams (the two starred together in last year's Trouble With the Curve), who is engaged to LeGallo.

