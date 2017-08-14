Justin Theroux Crashed Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's Date Night and the Photos Are Too Cute

Stars, they’re just like us—they wear overalls and fangirl/boy at Wiz Khalifa concerts.

On Thursday, Mila Kunis and her hubby Ashton Kutcher attended day 2 of Sziget music festival in Budapest, Hungary, alongside Kunis’s The Spy Who Dumped Me co-star Justin Theroux. Kunis and Theroux’s upcoming film, which is currently shooting at the Eastern European locale, also stars Gillian Anderson and Kate McKinnon.

The actor couple and their muscly third wheel dangled their legs off scaffolding at the music venue while they watched Wiz take the stage.

Kunis, outfitted in overalls and white sneakers, couldn’t stop smiling throughout the show—neither could Kutcher, who sat by his wife’s side in black jeans, a graphic tee, and a backward baseball cap. A few steps away sat Theroux, looking content (though perhaps a tad lonely—where’s Jennifer Aniston?) in his go-to look: graphic tank, black skinny jeans.

Joseph Okpako/WireImage

Kutcher posted a couple 'grams from the show:

In that cloud is wiz A post shared by Ashton Kutcher (@aplusk) on Aug 10, 2017 at 1:29pm PDT

The better seat. A post shared by Ashton Kutcher (@aplusk) on Aug 10, 2017 at 2:09pm PDT

Theroux took the Insta’ crown, though, posting a pic with the rapper himself. Keep up, Ashton!

⚡️Nobody beats the Wiz.⚡️ Except maybe The Biz... but it's very very close. Thank you @wizkhalifa for an incredible birthday show. A post shared by @justintheroux on Aug 11, 2017 at 1:13pm PDT

BRB, we’ll be drafting fan fiction about Mila, Ashton, Justin, Jen, and Wiz’s European dinner parties until further notice.