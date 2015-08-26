A "Very Happy" Justin Theroux Says Being Married to Jennifer Aniston "Does Feel Different"

It appears married life is working out just fine for Justin Theroux, Jennifer Aniston's new hubby and star of the HBO series The Leftovers.

Earlier this month, the couple tied the knot in a top-secret ceremony at their L.A. home and then jetted off to Bora Bora for a super luxurious honeymoon. (Just look at how much their honeymoon hideout costs!) Theroux told People in a recent interview that, upon his return to work, his co-stars and TV crew gave him "a big cheer," which "was wonderful."

As for how he's enjoying life as a married man, Theroux told People that being a husband to Aniston "does feel different" and that he's "very happy." He went on to say, "It's nice to be able to look down and see a new piece of jewelry on my finger." Swoon.

RELATED: Jennifer Aniston Debuts Her Brand-New Wedding Ring—See the Photo

On The Leftovers, the characters are also facing big life changes, as they move from Stapleton, N.Y., to a tiny town in eastern Texas. In the show, Theroux—in his role as Kevin Garvey, Jr., Mapleton's chief of police—and the rest of the cast face a global cataclysm, known as the "Sudden Departure," in which 140 million people have vanished. As a result, Theroux's character is forced to help the others rebuild their lives in Season 2. It seems likely that we won't be able to look away as Theroux's fictional storyline heats up—and his real-life marriage takes off!

RELATED: Instagrams from Where Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux Spent Their Honeymoon