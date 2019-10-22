Justin Theroux Knew Jennifer Aniston Would Be Great at Instagram

She may be new to Instagram, but Jennifer Aniston already has a legion of loyal followers. Some of her followers may be sticking around for the possibility of more Friends content, but according to her ex-husband Justin Theroux, everyone should be ready for some genuine laughs. In a new interview with Extra, he explained that while he knows just how funny Aniston can be, the rest of the world is going to find out, too.

Theroux explained that Aniston always insisted that she'd never join the social media platform, but she went and did it anyway (classic Jen). Now that he's seen her break records, break the app, and showcase a mastery of hashtags and content scheduling, Theroux says that he's proud to see what she's doing and where she can take her feed in the future.

"She has sworn she was not gonna do it, and then she did it. I'm so proud of her — I thought it was so great," he told Extra. "The world's about to learn what a hilarious woman she is if they don't already [...] She's gonna be good at this."

Image zoom Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

Aniston made sure to follow Theroux when she introduced her account to the world. In total, she has 82 people on her followed list, which includes Friends pals such as Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer. Matthew Perry hasn't joined IG just yet, remaining the last man standing, but seeing Aniston thrive may just change his mind.

Theroux was one of Aniston's first commenters, as well, writing, "Woot-Woot! #first" on her very first post. While his enthusiasm was well-intentioned, he forgot to tap that follow button, which promptly got him called out.

"She actually texted me. She said, 'You haven't followed me,' and I said, 'Of course I followed you!' and she's like, 'No you haven't!'" Theroux told Entertainment Tonight. "I realized I was one of the people caught in the glitch. So, I had followed, commented..."