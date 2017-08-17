Justin Theroux Could've Starred Alongside Jennifer Aniston on Friends, but He Ditched His Audition

Justin Theroux’s been quietly stealing scenes since the mid-'90s, though there’s a good chance you didn’t know his name until he began dating rom-com royal Jennifer Aniston.

The sudden rise to tabloid-level fame has been daunting for the actor, but he and Aniston are navigating it to the best of their abilities.

“I think it does drive people insane and you can tell who those people are in the world,” Theroux told Mr. Porter’s Journal on the topic of media scrutiny. “For the most part, it’s not as pervasive in our lives as people think. Occasionally you’ll get whacked by something. It’s definitely something you have to analyze and come to terms with. Which I think [my wife] has done very elegantly and pretty effortlessly.”

Even so, Theroux claims the uptick in attention has left him unscathed. “I think I came into our relationship the same person as I am now,” he said.

On the topic of Aniston and Theroux’s relationship, the Leftovers star says his wife keeps his comedic timing on-point, something that’s proven useful as he builds his screenwriting portfolio.

“When it’s not funny, she calls me out,” the actor admitted, “She says, ‘That’s not funny.’”

Although such frankness might bruise the ego of the stereotypical Hollywood actor, Theroux is unfazed. “Why would a man be intimidated by a funny woman?” he said, “In a perfect world, a relationship is two people laughing together.”

The actor couple, who married just over two years ago, kindled their romance on the set of Wanderlust in 2012, but according to Theroux, their relationship could’ve begun much earlier.

In his early years living in N.Y.C., the Mulholland Drive star said he ditched an audition for Aniston’s wildly popular sitcom Friends.

“I didn’t bother,” he said of showing up for his audition. “I slept in that day. I wouldn’t have been prepared for [the fame].”

Whaaaaat?! That’s what you call a plot twist, ladies and gents.