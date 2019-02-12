Justin Theroux Sent "Fierce" Ex-Wife Jennifer Aniston the Sweetest Birthday Message

Jen is clearly the master of the amicable divorce. 

Feb 12, 2019
Feb 12, 2019 @ 8:15 am

It’s been nearly a year to the day that Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux announced their separation (and thus broke America’s collective heart into a million little pieces), and what a year it’s been.

Acting as an anniversary of sorts, Jen turned the big 5-0 on Monday, prompting the actress to throw a star-studded bash (and reunite with ex-husband no. 1), and receive countless birthday tributes on social media (which the Friends alum doesn’t have, but I guess it’s the thought that counts?).

Among the barrage of Instagram birthday posts came one from the second of Aniston’s ex-husbands: Theroux.

The former couple has clarified throughout the past year that their split was amicable and they’re still friendly, a point the Leftovers star proved when he posted an adorable black-and-white photo of his ex goofing off (and flexin’ those inimitable Aniston arms).

“Happy Birthday to this fierce Woman,” Theroux’s caption began. “Fiercely loving. Fiercely kind. ....and fiercely funny. :heart: you B.”

So, so sweet. But before you sink into a puddle of mush, can we analyze that mysterious “B”? “B” as in … Baby? Beautiful? We need answers, Justin.