Justin Theroux Explains Why He and Jennifer Aniston Give Out Eggs as Presents

When you imagine getting a present from Jennifer Aniston, you can't help but envision receiving a fab designer bag or a must-have, organic skin cream. A basket of eggs on the other hand? Not so much. But that's exactly what you might get, as her fiancé Justin Theroux revealed during a visit to Chelsea Lately on Monday night.

While chatting with Aniston's longtime pal Chelsea Handler, he explained that when they visit friends' homes they give their hosts eggs as gifts because they have about 10 chickens at the house. And "each of them lays a couple [of eggs] a day, so we have too many of them," he said. The star of HBO's The Leftovers joked that while people think it's a sweet farm-to-table gesture on their part, it's actually just because they're "slipping on eggs at the house."

Hey, if you're going to get eggs as a present, it would be pretty cool to get them from Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux. Watch the clip here and listen to the Chelsea Lately host explain why she has never received any eggs from the famous pair. (Hint: it's not because she and Justin are feuding, as some tabloids would lead you to believe.)

