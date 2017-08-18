Justin Theroux Is Returning to TV Alongside Emma Stone

Good news, Leftovers fans: Justin Theroux is returning to TV!

Variety reports that the acclaimed actor and sartorial king of the graphic tank top will be joining the cast of Netflix’s Maniac, a series starring Emma Stone and Jonah Hill.

Few details about the project are available, but according to IMDB, Maniac follows “an institutionalized man [who] dreams of a new life in a fantasy world.” Both Stone and Hill are slated to star as mental patients in the comedy series.

Theroux’s role remains mysterious as the series itself, which is produced and directed by True Detective wunderkind Cary Fukunaga.

Judging by the all-star cast alone, Maniac shows serious promise. Plus, it’s setting the stage for a pretty awesome Superbad reunion (holla at the show’s casting director—Michael Cera needs an arc!).

Maniac is set to launch on the streaming platform in 2018. The anticipation is already killing us!