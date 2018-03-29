We’re Not Surprised That Justin Theroux and Aubrey Plaza Were Spotted Together

Justin Theroux and Aubrey Plaza surprised plenty of people when they were spotted out together in N.Y.C. on Wednesday, going for a stroll and heading back to Theroux’s apartment. But fans of the two stars would know that this seemingly unlikely friendship actually makes a lot of sense.

The actors met years before Theroux’s split from Jennifer Aniston when they worked together on an episode of Parks and Recreation. Theroux guest starred on four episodes of the show in 2010, when he played the love interest of Amy Poehler’s character Leslie. Plaza starred on the show for seven seasons as the hilarious character April Ludgate, who was known for her deadpan humor.

Getty Images

Clearly, the two began a friendship back on the set, and when Plaza was in N.Y.C. this week, she met up with Theroux to catch up. As far as we know, the actor is enjoying the single life since splitting from Aniston, and there’s nothing to imply that these two are anything more than friends. “They met to discuss a potential film project,” a source told People of their meet-up.

“He’s just doing his thing,” a source told People of Theroux’s life post-split. “He eats at the same time, goes to the same places, hangs with the same people.”

Curiously, his second Instagram post since announcing the breakup came Thursday morning, the same day these photos were published, but Plaza is nowhere in sight. Instead, it’s a video tribute to the hilarious Amy Sedaris, who turns 57 today. “Making me laugh for over 76 years. Brother from another brother,” he joked.

The actor is definitely keeping busy, and he has a new project in the works. On Tuesday, Variety reported that he will co-star alongside Olivia Munn in the upcoming drama Violet. Munn recently worked with Theroux’s ex, Jennifer Aniston, on Office Christmas Party.

There’s no doubt there will be some interesting stories swapped on the set.