This Is Us's Justin Hartley and His Wife Divorce After Two Years

Justin Hartley and Terrina Chrishell Hartley have officially divorced. According to records obtained by The Blast, the This Is Us star and his wife of two years cited irreconcilable differences for their split. The two married at Malibu's Calamigos Ranch back on October 28, 2017. It was the second marriage for both.

Hartley and Chrishell met four years before they were married and they actually held their wedding ceremony on the anniversary of the day they met, right to the day. Sources close to the couple say that trouble had been bubbling under the surface for a while, partly due to having different expectations in the relationship and Hartley's rising fame.

"In many ways, they're somewhat fundamentally incompatible," a source told People. "Chrishell is really ready to just settle down and be a wife and stay-at-home mom and was hoping to start a family relatively soon. Justin wants that but also doesn't think it has to happen in the near future and is at a point in his career where he wants to really be able to explore all the options that are coming his way. He's reached a new level of fame thanks to the show and he doesn't want to close many doors right now, and that's not the path Chrishell is looking to take. She thought babies would happen soon after they got married, but it just hasn’t worked out."

Hartley was previously married to actor Lindsay Korman. They were together from 2004 to 2012 and share a 15-year-old daughter, Isabella.

Neither Hartley nor Chrishell have made any official statement.