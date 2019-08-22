Justin and Hailey Bieber Finally Set a Date and Location for Their Wedding

It sounds like Bieber wedding 2.0 is a go — Justin and Hailey Bieber have reportedly set a date and location for their formal ceremony.

Earlier this week, it was reported that the wedding would take place in September, and now, according to TMZ, the ceremony will be going down in South Carolina. The outlet supposedly got a peek at the Biebers' save the date invitations, and though details are scant, it says the ceremony and party are happening on Sept. 30.

TMZ also pointed out that Justin and Hailey were seen earlier this month around Palmetto Bluff, a waterfront area in South Carolina that's a major tourist attraction, thanks to its views of the May River.

The Biebers got married last September in a ceremony at City Hall in New York, and had always planned on having a second, more formal ceremony later on with friends and family. They previously sent out save the date cards, though the date kept changing, and the couple reportedly postponed the wedding so that Justin could focus on his mental health. Earlier this year, a source told Us Weekly that the couple was looking towards September for their wedding date to coincide with the one-year anniversary of their first wedding.

Now, it seems like things are moving along in full force.

“They are trying to keep the wedding details quiet, but both seem very excited,” a source told People about the upcoming nuptials. “They are very happy about their married life together.”